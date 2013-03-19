NVerzion Releases Automation Software Update

SALT LAKE CITY —NVerzion has released an enhanced version of its automation software. Leveraging powerful technologies and workflow tools, the new software platform is intended to improve the operational efficiency of a file-based workflow.



The software release includes the transition to an Oracle MySQL database platform, providing broadcasters with a more reliable, robust and efficient solution for database communications. The software also offers better BXF integration for seamless data exchange between traffic and automation systems related to inventory and asset management, program schedule and record schedules.



Broadcasters will also have optimized inventory and quality control management; new customization, functionality and configuration to the NVerzion GUI, as well as increased device control. The release also includes products such as NGuide, a tool designed to ensure the integrity of electronic programming guide information.



“NVerzion's latest software release streamlines a broadcaster’s end-to-end file-based workflow through several key advancements, including a new high-performance database communications platform and simplified user interface,” said Director of Engineering Philip Reid.



The March 2013 software release is available now, and NVerzion will demonstrate the new software improvements at the 2013 NAB Show April 8-11 in Las Vegas.



