Nugen ISL Now Supports 7.1 Audio

LEEDS, ENGLAND —Nugen Audio has updated ISL, its inter-sample true-peak limiter, to now support a 7.1 surround channel configuration and adding the ability to limit true-peak audio according to the Apple Mastered for iTunes methodology.



ISL is part of Nugen Audio’s range of loudness correction tools. Providing complete control over peak levels in audio signals now from mono to 7.1, ISL measures inter-sample peaks and allows users to set the true-peak limit rather than the traditional threshold at which limiting begins. By measuring and correcting for inter-sample levels, ISL protects against distortion that can be introduced when codecs such as MP3 and AAC are applied downstream. With the new release, ISL’s true-peak detection algorithm enables accurate assessment of audio and preparation of cleaner compressed files for Apple’s iTunes channel.



“With the adoption of 7.1 as a standard format for the forthcoming Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, the game audio industry now joins the film audio market in its need for high-quality 7.1 audio tools. Since we have a large number of customers in both sectors, extending ISL with this additional functionality makes perfect sense,” said Jon Schorah, creative director for Nugen Audio. “Support of Apple Mastered for iTunes is an essential new option for our customers in the music mastering and distribution sectors, since this is now recommended practice in the industry and a key factor in getting exposure for an artist or piece of music.”



ISL is intuitive to use and lets audio professionals mix with their ears, leaving ISL to ensure compliance with loudness standards. Designed for the transparent limiting of relatively dynamic high-quality audio, ISL can also be used to hard-limit and reduce dynamic range where required. Features include comprehensive dBTP metering, adjustable channel linking, support for audio formats from mono to 7.1, adjustable ballistics, color splits and peak indicators. Using the standardized true-peak algorithms of ITU-R BS. 1770 and related standards such as Apple Mastered for iTunes, ISL is suitable for post-production and broadcast applications.



The latest version of ISL is available as a free update for existing users. http://www.nugenaudio.com/isl_True-Peak_Limiter_VST_AU_AAX_RTAS.php