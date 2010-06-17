Nucomm goes Wireless at Stanley Cup Final
Worldwide digital and analog video microwave systems provider Nucomm made recording this year’s Stanley Cup showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and champion Chicago Blackhawks a little less stressful.
An event with increasing coverage brings increasing RF clutter, so the Blackhawks’ Fan-Cam operations team chose Nucomm’s CamPac2 wireless camera system to avoid signal interruption or loss.
The system is small in size and easy to use, and supports a full set of applications including portable, mobile video and data links as well as ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links.
CamPac 2 operates in the licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands, and the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, without the need for hardware changes.
