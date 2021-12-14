NTA Changes Its Name, Elects a New President

NTA is planning to hold its next annual convention on May 19 - 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, Ariz.—The NTA has changed its name from National Translator Association to the National Television Association and announced that Jack Mills has been elected president replacing retiring president John Terrill at the December 10 Board Meeting in Phoenix, Az.

Mills is the director of engineering for KWTV Oklahoma’s Own News 9 (CBS), a Griffin Communications station in Oklahoma City and its duopoly KSBI (Mynetwork TV). He is also general manager of Oklahoma Community Television LLC.

“NTA is growing, providing more services to both translator and LPTV viewers in growing rural and metro areas,” Mills said. “New members are always welcome as we reach out to represent them with solid, responsible representation and up to date technical information.”

“Changing NTA’s T from Translator to Television reflects the Association’s commitment to stay even with the times, providing rural America with the same quality of Television Pictures that the big city folks get,” said retiring president John Terrill. “It reduces the confusion of folks thinking we are in the language business and reflects our commitment to learning about `Next Gen’ and the future of free broadcast television.”

Broadcast districts, cities, states, large and small broadcasters, not-for-profit and for-profit broadcasters are represented on the NTA Board of Directors, the association said. It has also created new By-Laws for the non-profit association in a marathon session.

NTA is planning to hold its next annual convention on May 19 - 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.