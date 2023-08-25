NPAW Achieves ISO/IEC 27701 Certification

BARCELONA—NPAW, a provider of advanced analytics and multi-CDN solutions for online video services, has announced that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27701 certification, the international standard for privacy information management.

This Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) standard acts as a privacy extension to the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management certification, providing broad requirements, guidelines, and controls that can be tailored to particular business needs and regulations including GDPR. These are audited by both internal and external parties, providing a record of standard adherence, NPAW said.

NPAW added that achieving ISO 27701 certification marks a milestone for NPAW, demonstrating that the company proactively supports the latest global governance, privacy, and risk management strategies before they become standards in the SaaS analytics industry.

The certification sets a benchmark in personal data privacy protection, requiring a company to connect data privacy protocols with an information security management system and implement a functional, comprehensive internal system to handle privacy concerns.

“At NPAW, we understand that privacy is not just a requirement, but a fundamental right. We recognize the critical role that privacy plays in analytics software, where vast amounts of data are processed daily,” said Sergi Laencina, chief information and security officer of NPAW. “Our ISO/IEC 27701 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to data security and privacy. This commitment sets us apart from our competitors, offering our clients an added layer of trust and assurance that their data is not only secure but also handled with the utmost respect for privacy."