Noticias Telemundo AHORA Launches on Samsung TV Plus

MIAMI—Noticias Telemundo, the news division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, has expanded the distribution of its FAST channel Noticias Telemundo AHORA to Samsung TV Plus.

Since its launch in May, Noticias Telemundo AHORA has featured special coverage of major news events, including the Republican and Democratic conventions, the vice presidential debate, the inauguration of Mexico’s new President Claudia Sheinbaum and Hurricane Milton. Prior to the launch on Samsung TV Plus, it had been available on such FAST platforms as Xumo Play, Google TV, Fire TV, TCL, Roku, Local Now and Freevee.

“Noticias Telemundo is deeply committed to providing Latinos with high-quality, rigorously reported news and information,” said Gemma Garcia, executive vice president of news at Telemundo. “Latinos over-index on consuming news across various platforms and we want to meet our viewers on whichever platform they prefer.”

The Spanish-language news provider, Noticias Telemundo expanded its programming with the launch of Noticias Telemundo AHORA earlier this year.

Anchored from Telemundo Center in Miami, Noticias Telemundo AHORA offers breaking news, interviews with top newsmakers and in-depth reports on topics underreported in English-language media. The channel features Noticias Telemundo anchors Julio Vaqueiro, Arantxa Loizaga, Damià Bonmatí, Claudia de la Fuente, Octavio Pulido, Nicole Suarez, Johana Suarez and Vanessa Hauc.

The additional FAST distribution of Noticias Telemundo AHORA comes as the network strengthens its position among Latinos. On linear, the flagship Noticias Telemundo newscast is the only major broadcast network with year-over-year growth for 2024 to-date among all viewers, according to Nielsen data. On social media platforms, Noticias Telemundo is the No. 1 most-viewed Spanish-language broadcast news account on YouTube, the most followed Spanish-language news account on TikTok and the most followed broadcast-news account in Spanish on Instagram.

Noticias Telemundo AHORA is part of Telemundo’s FAST channel lineup that includes Telemundo Romance, Telemundo Acción and Telemundo Al Día. In the third quarter, Telemundo FAST channels recorded their highest quarter ever in hours watched, averaging 3 million monthly hours watched, an 18 percent increase over Q2. The last two months have been the most-streamed months ever.

Noticias Telemundo AHORA is also available on Peacock, NoticiasTelemundo.com and the Noticias Telemundo app.