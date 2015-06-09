North Point Ministries Connects with Ikegami HD Cameras

MAYWOOD, N.J. – As the North Point Ministries in Atlanta continue to expand across multiple campuses, the house of worship is relying on Ikegami HDK-95C Full Digital Portable CMOS camera systems and HDL-57 One-Piece Full Digital POV box-style CMOS cameras to help keep the sites connected. Using a fiber network to connect the five campuses, the Ikegami cameras serve as the front-end of North Point’s infrastructure of live transmission from both online and TV broadcasts.

Part of Ikegami’s Unicam HD line, the HDK-95C comes with Native multi-format 2.5 million pixel, 2/3-inch CMOS sensors. It also features an upgrade path to 24p and 3G formats, including 1080/60p and 4:4:4 24p.

The HDL-57 uses the same CMOS sensors and Ikegami digital processing for matching pictures with Unicam HD cameras. It utilizes the same network control system as studio cameras for complete control.

Ikegami Electronics is a provider of professional broadcast products with offices all throughout the U.S.