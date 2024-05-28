Nominations Now Open for Corporate Star Awards for ESG Achievements in Broadcast M&E

LONDON—Nominations are now being accepted for the Corporate Star Awards (CSAs), recognizing outstanding achievements in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) within the Broadcast Media and Entertainment sectors.

The awards, now in their second year, will be announced at the 2024 IBC Show in a gala evening event Friday, Sept. 13, at the Okura Hotel, adjacent to the RAI Amsterdam. The IBC Show takes place Sept. 13-16 at the RAI.

Nominations will be accepted until August 2, 2024 and the shortlisted finalists will be announced August 16. The Corporate Star Awards recognize teams and individuals who are making significant strides in achieving ESG goals and sustainable product innovation.

"ESG is not just a buzzword; it's a commitment to creating a sustainable future. The Corporate Star Awards aim to celebrate those who are leading the charge in this essential endeavour. We are thrilled to provide a platform for these achievements to be recognised and celebrated. The CSAs offer a transparent and competitive forum for companies to showcase their ESG improvements, setting a benchmark for excellence and encouraging best practices. With a variety of categories, the awards highlight initiatives ranging from carbon footprint reduction to diversity enhancement, recognizing both individual and team efforts.” Said Lisa Collins Co-Founder of the Corporate Star Awards

"Our industry has a unique role to play in promoting sustainability and ethical practices. The Corporate Star Awards showcase the best examples of ESG initiatives, offering inspiration and motivation for others to follow suit. These awards bring all sides of the industry together under one roof to celebrate our achievements in this area, making it a key destination during the IBC Show." Added Ben Gill Co-Founder of the Corporate Star Awards

"This year's event promises to be an unforgettable evening, featuring a red-carpet welcome, a drinks reception, five-star dinner and new for 2024 the after party featuring our very own industry live band! Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers , stakeholders, and leaders who are shaping the future of broadcast media and entertainment through their ESG initiatives."

Categories include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Best Initiative to Strengthen Global Partnerships

- Best Carbon Footprint Improvement Initiative

- Product Innovation of the Year

- Net Zero Innovation Award

- Best ESG Report

- Best Charity/CSR Initiative

- Best Campaign to Improve Health and Mental Wellbeing

- Best Campaign to Improve Training and Education

- Best Campaign to Improve Diversity

- Best Employee Engagement Programme

- Best ESG Ambassador/Leader

- Rising Star (new for 2024)