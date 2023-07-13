Nominations Now Being Accepted for Best of Show Awards at 2023 IBC

Future is now accepting nominations for the Best of Show Awards at the 2023 IBC Show, Sept. 15-18 at the RAI in Amsterdam. The awards program celebrates innovation and excellence by recognizing some of the standout products and solutions on display in Amsterdam.

The 2023 IBC Best of Show Awards are open to IBC 2023 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI.

Participating brands include TVBEurope, TV Tech and Radio World. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show. All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at a recent guide)

The nomination page includes answers to frequently asked questions. Deadline for entering is August 31.