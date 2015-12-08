NJTV Installs SSL C10 Broadcast Console

NEWARK, N.J.—NJTV, the public television network for New Jersey, has installed a Solid State Logic C10 HD Plus compact broadcast console at its downton Newark facility. NJTV, which is an affiliate of New York’s public TV station WNET, serves all of New Jersey and parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The C10 console includes a number of features , including a preset mode, mix minus capabilities, automation and DAW control. It also features the Dialog Automix, which is able to pick out the lead voice in a conversation and amplify it without overwhelming the other voices. There is also the C-Play Audio Playout system that incorporates a full-featured spot and music playout system into the console. NJTV is also using SSL’s SDI-MADI interface to extract audio from SDI video signals.

Solid State Logic is a manufacture of digital and analog audio consoles for broadcast, live and post production professionals.