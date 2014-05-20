NimbleTV Announces Expanded Service

NEW YORK

NimbleTV, the cloud-based service that allows cable subscribers to watch television from any location, will now be available by year’s end in nine markets beyond its New York City initial launch site. The service allows cable subscribers to direct desired local programming to the cloud for later retrieval and viewing virtually anywhere.



NimbleTV works with Roku, Apple TV, Internet-enable television receivers, and other devices. It is not affiliated with any cable or satellite program service distributor. All packages offered by NimbleTV include a cloud-based HD DVR that provides nearly unlimited recording capability to eliminate program viewing conflicts.

"NimbleTV’s simple mission is to unify the viewing experience, making the TV that consumers are already paying for easily accessible to them, on their own terms," said Anand Subramanian, NimbleTV’s founder and chief executive officer. "Supporting programming from cities across the country brings us one step closer to our goal, while respecting the existing TV ecosystem that pays creators for their content."

The additional cities where the service is being made available include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.