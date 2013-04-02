Niles Media Group Adds Bannister Lake Score Bugs for Sports

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA – The Niles Media Group, a Missouri production company, has added the Bannister Lake Score Bug solutions for its live sports productions.



BL Score Bug is a real-time scoring and game status display system designed for live sports broadcasts, and can provide simultaneous SD and HD outputs. Every score bug is specifically designed to match the game play of its sport. All score bugs support remote operations over TCP/IP, allowing the score bug operator to control the score bug on an independent layer of the Ross XPression CG. With this workflow, another operator can be working on the same XPression unit but using the XPression interface to play out additional graphics.



Automation is necessary to keep up with the action of live sports. BL Score Bug delivers AutoPilot – direct connectivity to supported score board controllers. Broadcast graphics now stay perfectly in sync with the actual stadium/arena board.

