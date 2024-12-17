Nikon Releases Firmware v.5.10 for Nikon Z9 Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Nikon has released a new firmware version for its flagship full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z9, that are designed to further enhance its capabilities for professional video productions.

While much of the coverage around Nikon’s aggressive efforts in recent years to ramp up its video capabilities have revolved around its acquisition of RED, the Z9 has emerged as an innovative video camera, thanks to a series of firmware updates that have expanded its video capabilities.

As a result, its standout features now include N-RAW and the ability to shoot up to 8K 12-bit video. It also allows for “unlimited internal capture of 8K 30p without overheating and is notable in that it offers 12-bit shooting in ProRes Raw HQ”, according to Nikon. Other capabilities, include the ability to record 10-bit 4K footage at 24, 25 and 30p as ProRes HQ or H.265 video. It can also record 8-bit footage as H.264 4:2:0 and H.265 (HEVC) 4:2:0.

The Z9 was the first mirrorless camera to shoot ProRes Raw.

The newest Z9 firmware version 5.10 adds features designed for the needs of professional-level video recording, Nikon said. A new shutter mode has been added, allowing the user to set the shutter angle to one of 15 steps between 5.6 degrees and 360 degrees. Users don’t need to select a shutter speed whenever the frame rate is adjusted, allowing them to always achieve optimal motion blur at the desired frame rate.

In addition, users can now change the color of the zebra pattern display, as well as customize the transparency and display position of brightness information displays along with their size, such as the histogram and waveform monitor. These capabilities were incorporated to make video recording easier by allowing the user to confirm appropriate exposure, even when recording high-contrast scenes.