‘Nightly Business Report’ Picked Up by SiriusXM

NEW YORK: After more than 30 years in the exclusive domain of PBS, “Nightly Business Report” is going up on SiriusXM radio. The report will be broadcast on the satellite radio platform five nights a week beginning May 30.



SiriusXM will broadcast the program weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Public Radio XM Ch. 121 and Sirius Ch. 205 with Sirius Premier, with an encore presentation airing at 10 p.m. ET nightly. “Nightly Business Report’s” national sponsor is Franklin Templeton Investments.



The program franchise was bought out last summer by a former manager of mixed martial artists, Mykalai Kontilai, who purchased it from WPBT-TV in Miami. One of the new owner’s first moves was to establish a Silicon Valley bureau for the report.



The Emmy award-winning show has been on the air for 33 years, making it the longest running business program in the United States. It appears weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET. More than 350 local PBS member stations now carry it.

