Nielsen’s YouTube Mobile App Measurement Expands Globally

NEW YORK—Nielsen is going international with its Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings tool for the YouTube mobile app, announcing that its advertising measurement service is now available to an additional 26 markets, bringing its total reach to 34 global markets.

The new markets able to utilize Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings include Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The addition of this service allows for these global markets to build on the current measurement coverage of YouTube ads on desktop and mobile web browsers for a better cross-device measurement of YouTube’s advertising audience. The expanded service will offer age and gender demographics for consumers viewing advertising on the YouTube mobile app, as well as reach, frequency and gross rating points.

Measurement of YouTube ads uses a consistent methodology with all other mobile publishers in Digital Ad Ratings, allowing for comparable and deduplicated persons-based measurement across publishers.

Nielsen first provided measurement of Digital Ad Ratings for the YouTube mobile app to the U.S. in 2017.