Nielsen’s Gracenote Launches a New Audience Prediction Tool

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Nielsen’s Gracenote has unveiled Audience Predict, a new content analytics tool that forecasts the potential future performance of entertainment programming.

Audience Predict draws on Gracenote content metadata, Nielsen’s audience measurement data and advanced machine learning technology to provide content distributors and owners with predictive insights that will help them maximize their return on programming investments, the company said.

Audience Predict joins Inclusion Analytics in Gracenote’s new Content Analytics suite of offerings that are designed to equip the entertainment industry with tools to help companies better understand what to produce, whom to cast and where to place programming to maximize audience reach and return on investment, Gracenote said.

“The media ecosystem primarily associates Gracenote with advanced search and content discovery enabling TV providers to connect viewers to programming, but our industry-leading entertainment metadata and IDs have equally strong applications powering new analytics which inform smarter business decisions,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer, Gracenote. “By helping the content community see into the future around program performance today, we’re helping them solve one of the most vexing issues they face—distribution complexity. This expands our larger Content Analytics offerings which help the entire media industry make more informed decisions.”

Audience Predict analyzes relationships between streaming service or network distribution outlets and the anticipated potential program performance utilizing years of proprietary Nielsen viewership data, the company said.

The solution forecasts potential audience size, composition, reach, and viewing minutes under different distribution scenarios by considering program genre and drop patterns for streaming content or airdate, airtime and lead-in for linear content. Using machine learning, the model will iteratively improve and can be trained to output new program performance metrics based on customer needs.

In addition, Gracenote said that Audience Predict can help content creators and owners identify the most potentially advantageous streaming platforms or networks for their content and develop compelling program packages for target buyers. The solution enables data-driven decision-making on program acquisitions, renewals or cancellations for streaming and linear content distributors, forecasting which shows have the potential to draw the largest overall audience or best target segments.