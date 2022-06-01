Nielsen’s Gracenote Is Now Analyzing Programs for Bingeability

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Nielsen’s Gracenote has launched its Distribution Dynamics and Program Availability Archive, a new dataset designed to help content owners and buyers optimize program licensing and acquisition strategies by analyzing such factors as bingeability, audience loyalty and availability of content on streaming platforms.

“As the streaming business continues to put huge investment into creating content, we are seeing the need for new metrics and insights to help guide monetization efforts,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “Gracenote’s Content Analytics solutions, including our new Distribution Dynamics and Program Availability Archive datasets, meet these needs by providing owners and buyers trusted data and intelligence to inform decision-making around their content strategies.”

The new offerings are designed to complement Gracenote’s existing Content Analytics offerings with syndicated datasets providing the content marketplace insights into characteristics of programming that drives consumption.

Gracenote Distribution Dynamics datasets shed light on how individual streaming and broadcast programs are consumed by evaluating the following characteristics:

Bingeability - Measures the average number of TV show episodes watched per day to quantify viewer propensity to consume multiple episodes in a row;

Loyalty - Captures the number of minutes and percentage of available content viewed per month to highlight viewer likeliness to stick with a program;

Program Similarity - Identifies programs that resemble other programs based on lookalike thematic characteristics, viewing audiences and historical performance.

The company noted that streaming services and networks can leverage this information to optimize slate management through visibility into what content is better suited for viewer acquisition versus viewer retention, or what types of programming better resonate with certain audiences. Media companies and studios can solve content distribution challenges by understanding what programming to create or license to maximize viewership. Studios, streaming services and networks can answer content development questions by identifying underserved viewership segments.

The Gracenote Program Availability Archive providing historical information for the past five years includes:

Program and episode titles;

Unique Gracenote content identifiers (IDs);

Original air dates;

Availability start and end dates;

Season and episode numbers.

Using the Gracenote Program Availability Archive, content creators, licensors and buyers can see program release scheduling, stacking, windowing and removal information and develop go-forward content strategies. Additionally, this information enables whitespace analysis capabilities and comparisons between owned content catalogs and those of competitors, the company reported.