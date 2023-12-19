Nielsen: Thanksgiving Holiday Boosts Broadcast Viewing TV Share

NEW YORK—Broadcasters share of total TV viewing grew again in November as total TV viewing surged to the highest levels recorded since January 2023, according to Nielsen's latest report of The Gauge. the media measurement company's monthly snapshot of total broadcast, cable and streaming consumption that occurs via television.

Overall TV usage in November was up 5.7% compared with October, primarily driven by the week of Thanksgiving (11/20/23 - 11/26/23), when viewing levels peaked and measured over 14% higher than the previous month, Nielsen said.

November marked a fourth consecutive month of growth for broadcast, as the category added 0.3 points to tie its highest share of 2023 (January) with 24.9% of overall TV usage. Month-over-month, broadcast usage was up 7% in November, largely propelled by the week of Thanksgiving when usage jumped 18.4%.

Sports was another important driver of the growth in broadcast viewing. Broadcast sports viewership was 21% higher in November versus October as sports accounted for one-third (33%) of all broadcast consumption. While overall broadcast usage decreased 5.3% (-0.8 pts.) on a yearly basis, viewership to broadcast sports was up 2.8% compared with 2022.

(Image credit: Nielsen's The Gauge)

Meanwhile cable viewing increased by 1.3% in November and the category gave up 1.2 share points to finish the month at a category-low 28.3% of TV viewing.

The feature film genre demonstrated typical seasonal lifts (+26%) and accounted for the largest portion of cable consumption at 19%. Cable news viewing slipped slightly (-0.6% vs. October) and finished at 18.4% of all cable usage, while monthly sports viewership dropped 16%.

Cable usage in November was 13% lower than 2022 levels, and the category has lost 3.5 share points on a year-over-year basis.

Streaming saw a 4.3% increase in streaming usage in November, but its overall share of TV consumption fell by 0.5 share points, bringing it to 36.1% of TV. Similar to broadcast, streaming usage peaked during the holiday week when viewing jumped over 10% compared with October levels.

Streaming platform and content highlights include: