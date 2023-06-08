Nielsen: Streaming Offers 7X More LGBTQ+ Inclusive Programming Than Linear TV

NEW YORK—Nielsen has issued a new report on LGBTQ+ representation in the global media that highlights the importance of content in targeting the LGBTQ community while highlighting ongoing failures by programmers in providing representative content and by advertisers in their marketing strategies.

"The Push For Change: Examining LGBTQ+ Representation in Media and Advertising” found that linear TV was particularly lacking in representative content with audiences having nearly seven times the amount of representative programming to choose from on streaming platforms globally (2,777 titles) compared to linear TV (416 titles).

Globally, the majority (46%) of LGBTQ people surveyed were more likely to say that the best way to improve LGBTQ+ inclusivity is by avoiding stereotypes, the survey found.

"This furthers the notion that authentic and realistic depictions of LGBTQ+ individuals are even more critical for brands and advertisers aiming to reach and connect through inclusive content," the researchers explained.

The Nielsen survey found that 47% of people who identify as gay and 49% who identify as lesbian believe that adding more LGBTQ+ individuals to content would enhance inclusivity in programming and advertising.

"We continue to see an increase in consumer comfort levels related to gender diverse and LGBTQ+ targeted messaging," said Stacie de Armas, senior vice president, DEI, Diverse Insights, Intelligence and Initiatives at Nielsen. "Today's media landscape allows advertisers to easily magnify the reach of audience-specific advertising, which makes a compelling case for brands to broaden their marketing strategies to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ audiences."

Despite the fact that 42% of adults in America state they are more likely to buy from a brand when they are represented in a campaign, the report found that “marketers continue to miss opportunities to build connections with gender diverse and LGBTQ+ audiences.”

The majority of non-cisgender identifying audiences (62%) state that they haven't been targeted in advertisements and among the broader LGBTQ+ community, only 19% say they've received targeted advertising.

When it comes to media content, streaming platforms account for 87% of LGBTQ+ related content. In April 2023, audiences had nearly seven times the amount of representative programming to choose from on streaming platforms (2,777 titles) compared to linear TV (416 titles). Around the world, linear TV remains the primary option for TV content, presenting the opportunity for more LGBTQ+-inclusive media content where audiences are, the report found.

Other key highlights include:

More than 25% of global audiences believe that celebrating inclusivity and sharing positive stories would improve LGBTQ+ inclusivity in ads and content.

When audiences did receive targeted advertising based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity, 64% say the products and messaging were relevant.

Streaming platforms account for 87% of what's available for representative content, with Black LGBTQ+ content leading representation for the community.