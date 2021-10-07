Nielsen Relaunches Streaming Measurement Suite

NEW YORK—With streaming accounting for an ever growing share of TV viewing, Nielsen has relaunched its streaming measurement suite of products, bringing them together in a single measurement suite that includes ad-supported and subscription-based service models across content, ads and platforms.

The move comes at a time when Nielsen is reporting that U.S. consumers are now spending more than a quarter of their total TV time engaging with streaming content.

"By combining our streaming solutions under one banner, Nielsen is providing the industry with a single destination to understand streaming audiences and how they are engaging with content, allowing media buyers and sellers to make the best decisions around ad strategies," said Deirdre Thomas, managing director, U.S. audience measurement product strategy. "With this comprehensive suite of streaming measurement solutions, content creators, platforms, studios and advertisers will have an unprecedented view of who is streaming, what they're watching, which platforms consumers are gravitating to and how much time they are spending with streaming content."

Nielsen also noted that in the last year, it has significantly increased its ability to measure the streaming TV landscape by more than tripling the sample size of Streaming Meter Homes.

It has now added connected TV ad inventory from Samsung and Vizio to its existing roster of measurement clients that include Roku, Amazon and Hulu, among others.

This means that Nielsen will measure 75% of CTV media spend and 87% of total video digital spend across computer, mobile and connected TV.

As part of this relaunch, the company will rebrand two of its streaming measurement solutions to better align with its transition to Nielsen ONE, the company's cross-media solution, Nielsen explained.

It has changed the name of its Streaming Video Ratings product to Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings.

Nielsen Streaming Platform ratings will still provide a macro view of streaming activity across major subscription and ad-supported streaming services, the company said.

Since launching in January 2021, Nielsen has more than tripled the sample size of Streaming Meter Homes and has also increased the number of platforms that are broken out distinctly to the top 17 platforms/apps, representing about 85% of the entire streaming market.

It has also rebranded Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings as Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings. Currently Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings is used by seven of the top 10 TV network groups and 14 of the top agencies. The product delivers granular views of program and episode-level measurement on four out of the top five streaming platforms.

Finally Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings will be part of Nielsen's Streaming Suite and will continue to deliver audience measurement for streaming ads on CTV devices. .