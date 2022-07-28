Nielsen Inks New Agreement with Urban Edge Network

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that it has reached an agreement with Urban Edge Network (UEN) to providing consumer insights to the Black-owned media company, which is focused on publishing and distributing content from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The new agreement will provide UEN with Nielsen’s Scarborough qualitative measurement service and provide consumer insights on HBCU communities, including media consumption, purchasing patterns, shopping behaviors, and leisure activities.

“HBCUs – inclusive of their histories, stories, and legacies – have a tremendous influence on their constituents, extended networks, and surrounding communities, particularly the buying behaviors of Black communities across the country,” said Todd Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network. “UEN’s partnership with Nielsen will highlight the unique consumer insights among HBCU-based demographics to demonstrate their value and impact. Together, we will create new opportunities and programs to bring energy to these untapped and underserved audiences and the brands that want to authentically engage with them.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Urban Edge Network to Nielsen and empower its teams and partners with our enhanced qualitative measurement capabilities,” added Catherine Herkovic, executive vice president and managing director at Nielsen Local. “It is important to us at Nielsen to strive for inclusive representation and ensure that diverse segments are reflected in our measurement. We look forward to providing the comprehensive data and tools necessary to help UEN accurately communicate consumer insights about HBCU audiences that support their mission.”

UEN broadcasts content digitally from HBCUs including news, sporting events, and student activities.

It’s subsidiary HBCU League Pass+ is a free ad-supported streaming service, delivering 24/7 access to live and on-demand content from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is a Microsoft Startup partner.