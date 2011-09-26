Nielsen: Asian TV Households up Nearly 10 Percent

NEW YORK: The number of Asian TV households in the United States for the coming TV season will grow by more than 400,000 homes, or 9.6 percent, compared to last year, according to Nielsen. Hispanic or Latino TV households will increase by more than 600,000, or4.6 percent. The TV Universe Estimate for the 2011-12 season marks the first integration of the 2010 Census counts and adjusted TV penetrations, introducing a number of shifts nationally and within local markets, Nielsen said.



African-American or Black:

2010-11 HHs: 14,072,950 2011-12 HHs: 14,277,840 up 1.5 percent

Hispanic or Latino:

2010-11 HHs: 13,348,190 2011-12 HHs: 13,957,750 up 4.6 percent

Asian:

2010-11 HHs: 4,812,310 2011-12 HHs: 5,273,450 up 9.6 percent



“The rapid growth of the Hispanic market has generated a number of headlines since the Census numbers were revealed, but the increase of Asian households should not be overlooked,” said Pat McDonough of Nielsen. “The rate of change in Asian TV households outpaces that of Hispanic homes.”



Los Angeles remains the top market for both Hispanic and Asian TV households, while New York holds onto the top spot for African-American TV homes.



“We’re also seeing increased geographic diversity of Hispanic and Latino consumers. While Los Angeles, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale and Houston remain in the top five for Hispanic TV homes, we’re seeing growth in markets that defy conventional wisdom. Hartford & New Haven, Conn., Washington, D.C., Milwaukee, Raleigh and Minneapolis are all in the top 50 and saw a bump up in their rankings in the past year,” McDonough said.



These estimates are projected to Jan.1, 2012. Nielsen’s total household and population estimates are based on the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau as well as auxiliary sources such as state governments and the U.S. postal service. The 2012 UEs were benchmarked to the 2010 Census results released earlier this year and growth to 2012 has been projected based on estimated growth rates.



