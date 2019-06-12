Nickelodeon Esports Platform Coming Via Emerge Gaming

SUBIACO, Australia—Nickelodeon is getting into the esports arena, with online esports and casual gaming tournament platform Emerge Gaming announcing it is developing a competitive gaming esports platform for Viacom that will be based on Nickelodeon content.

The platform, NickX, will be accessible for free on the Nickelodeon website and both its Android and iOS apps, with unique mobile games content on all devices. While available for free, premium subscriptions and in-app subscriptions will be available, as well as advertising for outside companies.

The platform will be based on Emerge Gaming’s ArcadeX technology.

There are no details on a launch date as of yet.