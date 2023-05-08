NHL Turns To Amagi For FAST Channel Creation, Distribution

NEW YORK—The National Hockey League (NHL) has selected Amagi to create and distribute its first free ad-supported television (FAST) channel to The Roku Channel and other platforms in the future.

The channel features programming from the league’s content library and memorable highlights from past games, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals, NHL All-Star games and other contests.

"The NHL's foray into ad-supported streaming TV gives the FAST content ecosystem a massive boost," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi. "It also offers NHL fans the opportunity to re-live the best moments from their favorite sporting events and stay engaged with NHL content at all times. Enabling the NHL to build this channel, and get it featured on the top FAST platforms in the USA, has been a dream come true for Amagi."

The NHL used the Amagi CLOUDPORT broadcast-grade channel playout solution to create and distribute the channel with a content lineup that includes post-game highlights, the company said.