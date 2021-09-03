NFL, Screach Kickoff Expanded Streaming Presence in Poland

NEW YORK—The NFL and UK-based live-streaming platform Screach have reached a two-year agreement to deliver content directly to commercial premises across Poland.

The deal will extend the NFL’s potential reach to Poland’s estimated 43,000 bars, cafes, hotels and restaurants, with Screach streaming nearly 80 NFL games, including Super Bowl LVI live from Los Angeles in February 2022.

Screach’s cloud-based technology enables venues to stream the content they want in HD quality to their existing TVs, seamlessly via either an app or simple plug and play hardware, with no need for a satellite or cable TV connection.

Screach also features an on-screen advertising capability that enables venues to turn their TV screens into an advertising platform they can use to boost sales and generate incremental advertising revenue.

Poland has an estimated 43,000 commercial venues – 19,000 of them pubs and bars – and a strong culture of friends socializing together over a drink. Poles made more than 551 million visits to a bar or pub in 2019.

With the NFL’s 2021 regular season due to get underway on 9th September, Screach will stream some of the biggest games live at 7pm Polish time every Sunday evening.

Sameer Pabari, NFL’s managing director of international media, explained that the “increasing the popularity of the NFL and the size of our global fanbase is a core strategic goal for us. Reaching new audiences in new markets is central to that – and this is exactly what our agreement with Screenreach enables us to do. Screach will allow us to showcase the excitement and drama of live NFL action to thousands of Polish sports fans.”