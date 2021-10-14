NFL Helps Boost Broadcast TV Viewing Share in September

NEW YORK—New data from Nielsen’s The Gauge, which offers a snapshot of monthly total TV and streaming viewing, shows that in September 2021 broadcasters share of total TV viewing saw a two percentage point increase, giving them 26% of consumers' total TV time.

The boost comes on the heels of a strong ratings start to the NFL season as well as the beginning of the TV season on September 20, Nielsen reported.

In contrast, the consumer share of TV time for both cable and streaming remained flat, with cable commanding a 38% share and streaming holding steady at 28%, while Nielsen’s "Other" category—which includes video game usage—was down from 10% to 8%.

This two percentage point decline was driven by a combination of video game users heading back to the classrooms as well as a shift of attention from gaming to the gridiron, Nielsen said.

Among the streamers, both Netflix and Disney+ each ticked down a percentage point from August. Netflix now commands 6% share of total TV time, while Disney+ holds 1% of share of overall TV time. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video remained steady at 3% and 2%, respectively.