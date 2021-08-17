Nexting Deployed Dejero for Tokyo Coverage

Nexting relied on Dejero EnGo 260 transmitters to deliver daily live coverage of the Summer Games in Tokyo to Mediaset, Sky Sports Italia and Italia Team TV

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero has announced that the Italian production company Nexting used its technologies to provide live coverage, edited highlight packages and high-quality interviews from the Summer Games in Tokyo to Italian broadcasters.

The Naples-based broadcast specialist used Dejero’s EnGo 260 transmitters to reliably deliver daily live coverage to Mediaset, Sky Sports Italia and Italia Team TV (the Italian team’s own OTT platform).

The Dejero EnGo 260 allowed Nexting to send broadcast-quality live video to all of its clients with latency as low as 0.8 seconds.

Because of the seven-hour time difference between Italy and Japan, the production crews were effectively operating for 31 hours continuously in a rolling pattern. Faced with this hectic schedule, the crews were able to quickly and easily insert region-specific SIM cards into the EnGo transmitters to provide cellular connectivity from the local carriers in Japan and ensure optimal performance while roaming around the different venues.

“I feel safe using Dejero,” said Antonio Palmieri, CEO of Nexting. “We can be confident that if we have a problem the Dejero team is immediately available to solve everything. That gives us a real sense of security in such a time-critical environment.”

As well as providing live coverage and edited packages throughout the afternoon and evening into Italy’s news and sports news programmes from Casa Italia (the Italian team’s home base located in The Kihinkan–Takanawa Manor House and their Network Operations Centre), Nexting spent the mornings gathering interviews from the Mixed Zone for athletes. Five EnGo transmitters enabled the company to carry out immediate post-event interviews without concerns about the congestion created by the number of broadcasters transmitting in the area.