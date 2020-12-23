NextGen TV Launches on Denver Nexstar Stations

IRVING, Texas & DENVER—A pair of Denver TV stations are receiving the gift of NextGen TV, as Nexstar has announced that two of its stations in the market are now broadcasting the ATSC 3.0-powered TV standard.

KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV are the Denver stations that have launched NextGen TV. All current programming is still available to all of the stations' viewers. BitPath supported the ATSC 3.0 deployment.

This is the 12th market that Nexstar has launched NextGen TV in in 2020, and the 22nd market overall to have any station begin broadcasting NextGen TV. Other ATSC 3.0 deployments have included Las Vegas, Seattle, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Tampa and more.

“With brilliant video and audio, NextGen TV brings a whole new dimension to the television viewing experience and we are excited to roll out this advanced technology at Nexstar’s Denver stations,” said Brett Jenkins, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Nexstar Media Group.

Jenkins says that Nexstar plans to roll out NextGen TV to 32 more stations in 20 markets in 2021, which would result in 33% of all TV households that Nexstar reaches receiving NextGen TV.