NextGen TV: Free Videos Available on Latest 3.0 Tests and Developments

The organizers of the recent "Korea—U.S. NextGen Broadcast" webcast have announced that videos from the conference are now available for free.

The webcast offered a rare international exchange of new ideas, innovations and tests relating to NextGen TV, providing many insights into innovative ways to use NextGen TV broadcasts in such areas as datacasting, emergency alerts, ATSC 3.0 broadcasts to autos, cloud-based 3.0 services and more.

It featured speakers from KBS, MBC, LG Electronics, RAPA, CAST.ERA and DigiCAP in South Korea as well as speakers from ATSC, NAB, Sinclair, Pearl TV and BIA Advisory Services from the U.S.

The unusual event was a Zoom call for the U.S. but the videos from Korea were from a live in-person conference at JeJu island, which is a test bed for trials of ATSC 3.0. technologies.

Free access to the presentations from all the speakers listed below is available here .