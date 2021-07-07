NextGen TV: Five Charlotte Stations Launch 3.0 Broadcasts

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Five local TV stations have launched ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in Charlotte, N.C., a move that will allow the stations to deliver improved audio and video as well as new types of information and interactive features.

The five local stations launching the new third-generation digital TV broadcast technology are Cox Media Group’s WAXN-TV, Cox Media Group’s WSOC-TV (ABC), Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s WJZY-TV (FOX), Gray Television’s WBTV-TV (CBS), and Tegna’s WCNC-TV (NBC).

“Watching in NextGen TV immerses the viewer in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images, and deeper contrast, making them feel like they’re part of the action,” explained Paul Curran, executive vice president of television at Cox Media Group. “NextGen TV adds a whole new dimension to TV viewing with Voice + audio from Dolby, available only on NextGen TV. Viewers will feel the power of movie theater-quality sound, allowing them to hear every voice clearly and offering uniform volume across different channels.”

NextGen TV is a feature built into select new TV models manufactured by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony, and now widely available to consumers.

While features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in local markets, it is designed to be upgradable so that stations can ultimately offer such features as: 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video; movie theater-quality sound; added voice clarity with Dolby’s Voice +; consistent volume across channels; and enhanced internet content on demand.

“By merging over-the-air TV with the internet, NextGen TV will change the way viewers watch live broadcast television, revolutionizing the interaction between viewers and their home screens,” added Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is coordinating NextGen TV station launches. “Because NextGen TV can also be enhanced with internet content, Charlotte area viewers will be able to get the most out of live sports, live news and live events.”

NextGen TV services are already available in 30 early-adopter cities across the country.

Charlotte viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com , which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV models.

Click here for a map and list of where NextGen TV is now deployed.