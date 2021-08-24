NextGen TV Comes to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Eight stations have begun NextGen TV broadcasts in Kansas City, including the PBS station and stations owned by Hearst, Meredith, Nexstar, Scripps.

The stations include KMBC-TV (the ABC affiliate owned by Hearst), KCTV (CBS affiliate owned by Meredith), KSHB-TV (NBC affiliate owned by Scripps), WDAF-TV (the Fox affiliate owned by Nexstar), KCPT (the local PBS station), KCWE (the CW affiliate owned by Hearst), KSMO-TV (the MyNet affiliate owned by Meredith) and KMCI-TV (an independent station owned by Scripps).

The stations noted that the launch in Kansas City followed a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations.

KMCI-TV, owned by Scripps, and KSMO-TV, owned by Meredith, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. The two stations will broadcast their own programming in NEXTGEN TV format, as well as the programming of the other participating stations.

All of the programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the eight television stations.