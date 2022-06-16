NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Four television stations serving the San Antonio market began offering NextGen TV broadcasts on June 16.

The launch includes KABB (the Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate), WOAI-TV (the Sinclair-owned NBC affiliate), KMYS (the Deerfield Media-owned DABL affiliate) and KCWX (the Corridor Television-owned MyNet affiliate).

In preparation for the launch, KMYS, which is owned by Deerfield Media, converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KMYS is now broadcasting its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.

All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations.