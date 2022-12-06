NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur

CHAMPAIGN AND SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, Ill.—Eight local TV stations serving the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur television market have begun broadcasting with the new NextGen TV, a.k.a. ATSC 3.0, standard.

The Dec. 6 launch included WICS and WICD (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates), WCIA (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WRSP-TV and WCCU (the GOCOM Media of Illinois-owned Fox affiliates), WAND (the Block Communications-owned NBC affiliate), WBUI (the GOCOM Media of Illinois-owned CW affiliate) and WCIX (the Nexstar-owned MyNet affiliate).

For the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur launched, WRSP-TV and WCCU, which are owned by GOCOM, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions.

Those stations will broadcast their own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.

All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets, the broadcasters reported.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the eight television stations