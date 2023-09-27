NextGen TV: AEN Teams with 6G-Datacast.TV for Advanced Alerting and Disaster Reality Channel

ANAHEIM, Calif.—America’s Emergency Network (AEN) has announced that it is working with 6G-Datacast.tv to launch an Advanced Emergency Information service using Next Generation Television based on the ATSC 3.0 standard and an AI-programmed 24/7 “disaster channel” with actual emergency content from around the country.

AEN and 6G-Datacast.tv are showcasing their collaboration at Disaster Expo USA with demos of how they bring life-saving capabilities to improve emergency preparedness and response.

As part of the collaboration, 6G-Datacast.tv is integrating its low latency CY4 protocol to make ATSC 3.0 battery-powered mobile receivers with Bluetooth, WiFi and USB/HDMI connectivity. These lightweight mobile devices will operate even when cellular networks and the electric grid fail, as they did in the Maui wildfire and many other disasters.

“We are very happy to be working with 6G-Datacast.tv to leverage NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 to improve alerting and public safety,” says John Lawson, co-founder and president of AEN, LLC. “6G-Datacast has developed the ATSC 3.0 receiver we’ve been looking for. Battery back-up and connectivity with other devices in a small, mobile form factor are ideal for a resilient warning system. Plus, people can watch free [TV] with it.”

“6G-Datacast.tv is excited to be working with AEN to execute on public alerting, safety and recovery missions,” said Stephan Sloan a principal in 6G-Datacast.tv. “Madeleine Noland’s leadership at ATSC has prepared the industry to deliver a new level of service to our communities. We have invested in development with ATSC ,and our CY4 protocol provides a low-latency, robust broadcast option for streaming data. Coupled with our portable receiver

America’s Emergency Network and 6G-Datacast.tv 2 with internal antenna and all-day battery power, public safety networks and informed citizens alike have a new, valuable option for alerting, communicating and recovery coordination.”

Complementary with alerting, AEN-TV will leverage content from emergency managers and public safety agencies to create a 24/7 “disaster channel.” AI will be used to curate content, including CCTV and drone video, from among the approximately 2800 alert messages distributed across the U.S. every day. AEN believes home improvement retailers, generator and battery pack suppliers, insurance companies, utilities, and government agencies will be likely sponsors of the channel.

At the Disaster Expo USA, September 27-28 at the Anaheim (CA) Convention Center, AEN and 6G-Datacsat.tv will demonstrate their capabilities using a 6G-Datacast receiver and a live ATSC 3.0 datacasting signal of emergency information.

Related company Alert FM will demo its existing ShakeAlert system, already deployed on the West Coast, to provide earthquake early warning.

AEN is in booth 772. Lawson is speaking on Thursday, September 28 at 11am PT in Seminar 4.