‘NextGen TV: A Status Report’ Ebook Released

WASHINGTON—With more than two dozen markets now on the air with ATSC 3.0 and with compatible TV sets now on the market, the promise of NextGen TV is becoming closer to reality. By combining over-the-air broadcasts with IP, broadcasters will now be able to better compete in the highly competitive OTT market but that's just the start.

TV Tech’s latest ebook, “NextGen TV: A Status Report,” takes a look at the recent tech developments regarding the ATSC 3.0 standard and how recent FCC developments could help broadcasters reach more viewers.