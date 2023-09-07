Nexstar’s KTLA-TV Extends Coverage of LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES—Nexstar’s KTLA-TV (KTLA 5) has announced that it has extended its broadcast rights to LA Clippers games with a deal that will see them televise 15 games in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The agreement marks the 15th season that KTLA 5 will televise Clipper games. KTLA will kick off its coverage on Thursday, September 14, with the premiere of “Clippers’ Clipboard,” a Clippers mini-series that will air during the KTLA morning news.

Clippers games this season will be called by Brian Sieman, Jim Jackson, and Mike Fratello, with KTLA 5 sports reporter David Pingalore returning as the sideline reporter for games airing on KTLA.

“Making live Clippers games available to all Southern California viewers is a priority for the Clippers, especially as we prepare to move into our new home, Intuit Dome, for the 2024-25 season,” said Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker. “KTLA proved last year that not only are they an incredible broadcast partner, but one who helps us reach millions of fans through live games, their #1 local newscast, and special Clippers programming.”

The “Clippers’ Clipboard” mini-series will air in three parts during KTLA 5 newscasts starting next week, and give fans a sneak peek behind-the-scenes as the Clippers gear up for the 2023-24 season. The series will feature interviews with Clippers players Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook, Head Coach Ty Lue, and more Clippers personalities discussing their summer preparations and expectations for the season, the station said.

“Once again, from the start of Clippers training camp to home games in a new arena, ‘LA’s Very Own’ KTLA 5 will be there every exciting step of the way,” said KTLA-TV’s vice president and general manager Janene Drafs. “Clippers fans across Southern California can count on KTLA for exciting pre- and post-game shows, insightful analysis, up-to-the-moment Clippers news, special features on the players and coaches, and one-of-a-kind related programming. Our team at KTLA is excited to continue our partnership with the Clippers through the 2024-2025 basketball season.”

The 2023-24 season will mark the 15th in which Clippers games have aired live on KTLA 5. As an “official broadcast partner of the LA Clippers,” KTLA 5 will continue to produce live pre-game, halftime, and post-game programming for games broadcast by the station and also carry special programming related to the team, including “Countdown Clock to Gameday-Buzzer,” Clippers Super Fan Features, frequent features on “LA Unscripted” and “Off the Clock,” and “Clippers Play of the Week.” KTLA 5 will carry Clippers news across all of its broadcast, digital, and mobile platforms as well as on a number of Nexstar Media Inc.’s local television stations across Southern California, including KSWB-TV in San Diego, KGET-TV in Bakersfield, KSEE-TV and KGPE-TV in Fresno, KESQ-TV in Palm Springs, and KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara.

All games airing live on KTLA 5 will also be streamed on the Clippers’ direct-to-consumer streaming service ClipperVision.