Nexstar Inks Time Brokerage Agreement with KAZT-TV in Phoenix
KAZT-TV to become affiliate of The CW Network on Feb. 1
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has inked a multi-year time brokerage agreement with KAZT-TV in Phoenix, Arizona, the nation’s 11th largest television market.
Nextstar also announced that KAZT-TV will become an affiliate of The CW Network on February 1.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Under terms of the agreement, Nexstar will provide KAZT-TV with programming and other services, including management of its sales, promotion, marketing, and technical operations.
As a result of the agreement, Nexstar will own or provide services to local television stations in ten of the 15 largest TV markets in the U.S., and 18 of the top 25.
“We’re pleased to enter into this agreement with KAZT-TV, especially since Arizona will once again be a battleground state in this year’s Presidential election,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “We’re looking forward to helping KAZT-TV expand its service to Phoenix-area viewers and forge an even deeper connection to the community. We know that adding the live sports and entertainment programming of The CW Network will enable KAZT-TV to establish new and meaningful relationships with a variety of advertising and marketing clients.”
