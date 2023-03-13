Nexstar Inks CW Network Carriage Deal with YouTube TV

BURBANK, Calif—As relations between station groups and virtual multichannel video program distributors heat up, one broadcaster has inked a retrans deal that could be an encouraging signal for future negotiations.

Nexstar, the nation’s largest station owner announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with YouTube TV that will guarantee that the company’s The CW Network continue to be carried on the vMVPD. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal also multiyear carriage of MyNetworkTV, independent stations and Nexstar’s NewsNation cable network.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached agreement to continue carriage of its CW-affiliated stations on YouTube TV, especially as we move forward with our plans to transform The CW with additional sports programming and a new slate of prime-time entertainment shows this Fall,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “YouTube TV is an important partner for our affiliates and us, and we look forward to expanding our relationship and growing our audience via this dynamic platform.

“These agreements with YouTube TV underscore the importance of Nexstar’s national and local content on its platform,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar’s Chief Operating Officer. “Not only will Nexstar’s 40 CBS-affiliated stations continue being carried on YouTube TV, but for the first time Nexstar’s 59 CW, MyNetworkTV, and independent stations will be carried on the platform, bringing Nexstar’s CBS, The CW Network, and MyNetworkTV content, as well as local news, weather, sports, and other proprietary and syndicated content to YouTube TV subscribers in local markets across the country.