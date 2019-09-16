Nexstar, Fox Renew Affiliation Agreements

NEW YORK & IRVING, Texas—Nexstar and Fox Broadcasting Company won’t be dealing with any blackout issues as the two sides have agreed to renew their affiliation agreement for Fox network stations owned by Nexstar. While no financial details were shared, it is a multi-year agreement.

The agreement covers Nexstar stations in 31 markets that reach 8% of the U.S., per Nexstar, as well as eight Fox affiliates that Nexstar will be bringing in as part of its Tribune Media Company acquisition. When the Tribune deal is finalized, Nexstar reports that it will be the largest independent operator of Fox-affiliated stations, covering 16% of the U.S. and more than 17.5 million households.

“We are delighted to reach this long-term extension of our affiliation agreements with Fox well ahead of the expiration date of the existing contracts and in a manner that mutually recognizes the value of our partnership,” said Perry A. Sook, Nexstar Media Group founder, chairman, president and CEO.

Nexstar previously this summer struck a reaffiliation agreement with CBS, while it also experienced a blackout dispute with AT&T before coming to terms on a deal.