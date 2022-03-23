Nexstar Digital Reports 133M Unique Visitors in Jan. 2022

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Nexstar Digital is reporting significant growth in its digital audiences, with unique viewers hitting 133 million in January 2022, more than 45% higher than they were a year earlier.

This growth moved Nexstar Digital into the Comscore Top 25 for unique visitors and marked the seventh consecutive month of growth of at least two million unique users across Nexstar Digital’s websites and mobile applications, the company said. Collectively, Nexstar Digital’s websites and apps now reach 48% of the U.S. internet audience.

Within the News and Information category, Nexstar Digital rose to #7, ahead of Insider Inc., NYPost Network, and Fox News Media. Nexstar Digital was also #1 in the local news category with 80% more unique users than the next largest multi-platform property, Nexstar said.

Helping to fuel this growth was Nexstar Digital’s recent acquisition of The Hill, the #2 site in the U.S. in Comscore’s Politics category in January 2022.

“Our meteoric digital growth this past year is a reflection of the trust our users place in Nexstar Digital as a source of credible, relevant, engaging local news and entertainment,” said Karen Brophy, president of Nexstar Digital. “Nexstar Digital continues to show progress with our content-first strategy, reflecting our organization-wide commitment to deliver trusted, unbiased, fact-based journalism that engages and informs our audiences across all screens and provides a brand-safe premium environment for our advertising clients. At Nexstar Digital, we deliver what matters most, including content, audiences, solutions, and most important, results for our advertising clients.”