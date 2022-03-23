Nexstar Digital Reports 133M Unique Visitors in Jan. 2022
By George Winslow published
Unique viewers reached 48% of the nation’s digital audience and were up 45% from a year earlier
LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Nexstar Digital is reporting significant growth in its digital audiences, with unique viewers hitting 133 million in January 2022, more than 45% higher than they were a year earlier.
This growth moved Nexstar Digital into the Comscore Top 25 for unique visitors and marked the seventh consecutive month of growth of at least two million unique users across Nexstar Digital’s websites and mobile applications, the company said. Collectively, Nexstar Digital’s websites and apps now reach 48% of the U.S. internet audience.
Within the News and Information category, Nexstar Digital rose to #7, ahead of Insider Inc., NYPost Network, and Fox News Media. Nexstar Digital was also #1 in the local news category with 80% more unique users than the next largest multi-platform property, Nexstar said.
Helping to fuel this growth was Nexstar Digital’s recent acquisition of The Hill, the #2 site in the U.S. in Comscore’s Politics category in January 2022.
“Our meteoric digital growth this past year is a reflection of the trust our users place in Nexstar Digital as a source of credible, relevant, engaging local news and entertainment,” said Karen Brophy, president of Nexstar Digital. “Nexstar Digital continues to show progress with our content-first strategy, reflecting our organization-wide commitment to deliver trusted, unbiased, fact-based journalism that engages and informs our audiences across all screens and provides a brand-safe premium environment for our advertising clients. At Nexstar Digital, we deliver what matters most, including content, audiences, solutions, and most important, results for our advertising clients.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.