Nexstar Claims Lead in ATSC 3.0 Reach

Nexstar Media Group says its stations reach more viewers with its ATSC 3.0 deployments than any other station group in the United States and agrees with estimations that the industry as a whole could see up to $15 billion in NextGen TV revenues by 2030.

With 199 full power TV stations in 116 U.S. markets, Nexstar is the largest broadcast group in the nation, so it stands to reason that it would currently claim the ATSC 3.0 deployment crown, beating out Tegna, Fox and Sinclair. Deployments of ATSC 3.0 have ramped up in the past year to the point that 40-45% of U.S. households are within reach of the advanced free broadcast over-the-air format that combines broadcast with IP.

In an update to investors Wednesday, Nexstar also said it agreed with BIA’s recent predictions that broadcasters could see $15 billion in revenues (in a "best case scenario") from ATSC 3.0 datacasting services covering a range of industries from agriculture and medicine to education and manufacturing by 2030. The industry received $13 billion in retransmission fees alone in 2020, according to the presentation. Nexstar said it already earns “8 figures” in adjusted EBITDA via its multicast channels.

in December, Nexstar said it expects to deploy in 20 additional markets in 2022 enabling its stations to reach 50% of the U.S. population by the end of the year.