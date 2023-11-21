15 Years of Reliable Connectivity

This time 15 years ago, the first Marvel film, Ironman, was released; Barack Obama, the first African American president was elected; Sprinter Usain Bolt set a new 100m world record at the Beijing Olympics; GPS capabilities were being widely introduced into consumer mobile devices; and Apple opened its App Store; and notable for the broadcast industry, Bogdan Frusina founded Dejero.

Bogdan was inspired to form the company by his experiences as an engineer providing mobile connectivity for reporters during election campaigns. He wanted to address the logistical challenges, inflexibility, and high cost of existing technology that field correspondents were having when reporting live from campaign trails. His vision was to provide reliable connectivity anywhere and 2023 marks 15 years of Dejero’s connectivity innovation.

Founder Bogdan Frusina (right) holding one of two Emmys the company has won. (Image credit: Dejero)

Since it launched in 2008, the company’s achievements and successes have reached far and wide, across continents and industries, and its innovative network blending solutions have been at the forefront of many world firsts.

Making History

Over the years, Dejero has won two Emmy® awards and has been involved with the live broadcast of some epic events and world firsts.

In the world of sports broadcasting, back in 2010, Dejero facilitated the first live coverage of Olympic Games torch relay in Vancouver, and enabled the first live broadcast of all 92 English Football Clubs in a single day for Sky Sports in 2013. In Austria earlier this year, for Janeralleye, it was the first time bonded cellular connectivity had been used alone, to transmit live in-vehicle camera feeds from multiple rally cars. Last year, it provided connectivity for the world’s first all-remote multi-sport production at the XIII South American Games.

Other firsts have included the blending of Starlink with satellite for backhaul connectivity for broadcasters covering Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in 2021. And, in 2019, Dejero provided connectivity for the first human hologram at a live concert to appear on stage over 5G in partnership with Vodafone. It also played a key role in the live coverage of the historic NASA and SpaceX launch of astronauts from the United States in 2020, as well as the 2020 Juneteenth petition march. Dejero also supported many broadcasters through the challenges of the COVID pandemic who were forced to broadcast live from their homes.

Safe Connections

Not only has Dejero supported news, sports and events broadcasters, and media production companies in their desire to reliably transmit high quality video from wherever they find themselves, it also supports first-responders and many other roles within public safety to help keep people safe with the provision of reliable uninterrupted internet connectivity.

During sporting events, parades, protests, and many other gatherings that draw large, mobile crowds, Dejero’s ability to transmit real-time data from anywhere is helping support and enhance the roles of public safety decision-makers, daily.

Mobile Command Vehicles and Unmanned Aerial Systems all across the world use Dejero’s award-winning Smart Blending Technology™ to send and receive data from cameras, sensors, and edge devices to and from the cloud.

The Brazilian Federal Police used Dejero for critical connectivity during the 2023 presidential inauguration for real-time field communications and data access, enabling faster response times. In February, for a third year in a row, at a football season final match that took place in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, security agencies relied on Dejero for real-time communications on the ground and in the air to help keep the crowd of 70,000 fans and the local neighborhood safe.

Dejero has also been delivering resilient wireless backhaul connectivity and cloud services to strengthen Cal OES (California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services) next generation 9-1-1 (NG-911) critical communications. And Toronto Police use Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters to transfer video, data and VoIP in many of their public safety operations which has improved uptime so incident commanders can make faster and more informed decisions when they need to

Being Smart

The development of its Smart Blending Technology and its unique hybrid encoding approach was rewarded with a second Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2020 in the category of Video over Bonded Cellular Internet technology.

Smart Blending Technology is the key to Dejero’s success. It combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a ‘network of networks’. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth, even in the harshest of environments.