Nexidia Dialogue Search Software Installed at Telus Studios

ATLANTA—Telus Studios, which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, recently installed the Nexidia Dialogue Search software as part of its migration to a new digital asset management system. The Nexidia software is designed to help users locate content in Telus’ content library.

Telus reuses footage from interviews and other video segments, which requires users to search for roughly 500 hours of new footage every year according to the studio. With Nexidia’s Dialogue Search, typing in a word or phrase into the intuitive interface will bring up every video in the DAM where that word is spoken.

Nexidia Dialogue Search continuously indexes the proxy storage in Telus’ DAM, backing up both the studio’s most recent assets and the metadata that enables users to find specific sound bites.

Nexidia is a developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video. The company is based in Atlanta.