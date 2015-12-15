Nexidia Dialogue Search Now Available on GSA Schedule

ATLANTA—Through technology supplier immixGroup, Nexidia’s Dialogue Search system is now available on the General Services Administration Schedule. The GSA Schedule allows for government agencies to incorporate Nexidia’s media search platform into their installations.

Dialogue Search

Nexidia is a developer of dialog and audio analysis products and technologies. Dialogue Search uses phonetic search technology to scan for specific word or phrases in media libraries.

The GSA Schedule provides access to commercial supplies and services, which can be ordered from either GSA Schedule contractors or through the GSA Advantage! Online shopping and ordering system.