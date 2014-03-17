Nexidia Announces Nexidia QC 2.1 for Caption, Language Verification

ATLANTA—Nexidia announced Nexidia QC 2.1, the latest release of its software tool to automate quality control of closed captions, video description, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows. Nexidia QC 2.1 features new integrations and enhancements, including the ability to re-time captions.



Nexidia QC 2.1 features enhanced job reporting and automated caption re-timing, which re-times live captions for subsequent re-use and corrects sync problems caused by frame-rate conversion. Nexidia QC 2.1 automatically corrects live caption timing issues.



In addition to the currently supported AmberFin Unified Quality Control integration, Nexidia QC 2.1 expands integration to include Telestream Vantage. Now Vantage users can seamlessly integrate Nexidia QC tests and actions using the Vantage workflow designer.



Nexidia will demonstrate Nexidia QC 2.1 at the 2014 NAB Show in booth SL12517. The product can also be seen working within the AmberFin UQC environment at AmberFin's booth (SU8505). Nexidia QC 2.1 will be available in May 2014.



