NewTek Unveils New TriCaster 40

SAN ANTONIO—NewTekTM has introduced the next-generation of its entry-level TriCaster 40, an HD multi-camera video production studio.



Version 2 of TriCaster 40 gives students, schools, corporate video departments, small organizations and communities, video bloggers and independent producers access to the same production capabilities used by major networks, including customizable animated transitions, network-style titles and graphics, improved file interoperability.



“Our next-generation TriCaster 40 gives the most budget-conscious storytellers a whole new class of professional tools, which if purchased individually, would each cost far more than the TriCaster 40 itself,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, Chief Technology Officer at NewTek.



TriCaster 40 now enables video producers to create HD TV-style video broadcasts, including customizable visuals and transitions. Animation Store Creator enables users to produce full color full motion overlays, audio for both directions and even warped video mapped against any 3D surface.



TricCaster 40 also enables users to create a dedicated title station with the included LiveText application for creating unique HD titles and graphics with hundreds of pre-loaded templates, displaying real-time data, and using vector-based drawing tools and extensive text options for designing custom graphics.



The suite also includes new video formats, recording options and session resolutions to reach more viewers on more platforms. In addition, it offers new workflows for capturing to disk and exporting to external applications for the smoothest content creation, and improves visual quality and consistency, correcting for variances in the video signal on every input, and tightly calibrating white, black and color levels for every source to broadcast-acceptable standards with preview scopes.



