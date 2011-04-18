Newtec DualFlow supports ASI, IP

Broadcasters, integrators and satellite newsgathering or network operators no longer have to make a choice between traditional ASI- and IP-based workflows if they deploy the new DualFlow technology now available on the Azimuth satellite broadcast equipment from Belgian satellite equipment maker Newtec. The technology enables broadcasters to migrate to satellite-based IP operations by interfacing to both ASI and IP networks.

DualFlow accomplishes the transition from traditional broadcast contribution to complete IP interactivity over satellite by supporting both ASI and IP connectivity, enabling the transmission of both IP and TV content in DVB-S2, as well as making two-way communication possible.