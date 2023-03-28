NewsON Adds Raleigh-Durham DMA with Addition of WRAL

SEATTLE—NewsON, the nation’s largest free OTT streaming service for local news content, has added the Raleigh-Durham DMA to its platform, with the addition of WRAL News+, Capitol Broadcasting Company’s new 24/7 streaming news station.

“We're excited to bring WRAL's award-winning local news content to NewsON's growing platform,” added WRAL's VP and General Manager, Joel Davis. “As the trusted news source for the Raleigh-Durham area, we're always looking for ways to expand our reach and connect with more viewers. This partnership with NewsON helps us expand the reach of our trusted, local news content to viewers in both North Carolina and across the country.”

NewsON offers live and on-demand local newscasts, FAST channels, and news clips from over twenty ownership groups, providing viewers instant access to local news content from 256 local TV stations covering 91% of the U.S. population.

“WRAL has been a local TV digital pioneer since the dawn of the web, with a succession of innovations and successes, and we are pleased to see them join our stable of great stations. Now, NewsON’s multiplatform user base will have access to local news content from the Raleigh-Durham market through WRAL News+,” said Ron Stitt, General Manager of NewsON.

“As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, we need to help ensure that watching WRAL News is as frictionless as possible,” added Jon Accarrino, VP of Transformation at Capitol Broadcasting Company. “Making our news product available in more places, like NewsOn, helps to increase its accessibility and meets the viewer on the platform of their choice.”