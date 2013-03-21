NewBay Launches Magazine Targeting Online Video

NEW YORK— NewBay Media, the integrated media company behind TV Technology, will launch Video Edge in May with a new magazine. The brand will be geared to the online video market, targeting content producers and business professionals.



“The demand for high-quality video anytime, anywhere is fueling tremendous growth for digital media professionals,” said Eric Trabb, NewBay Media vice president/group publisher. “Video Edge will provide professionals who are producing and delivering content for every screen with insightful, in-depth reporting and analysis of new technologies, applications, and business trends.”



Trabb said research from independent sources demonstrates the market’s strength. Commscore’s findings show 182 million online users watched 38.7 billion online content videos in 2012. Gartner forecasts that 1.2 billion smart devices will be purchased in 2013. A Javelin Strategy and Research reports shows tablet adoption is projected to grow by at least 40 percent by 2016.



Trabb says the content will be applicable to digital media professions in “media and entertainment, corporate environments, government or education.”



Video Edge magazine will be published in May, September and November of 2013, six times in 2014, in addition to a twice-a-month e-newsletter. A new website will follow this summer. Live and virtual events are planned for fall 2013.



The debut issue will cover multi-screen delivery, producing for connected devices, video workflow in the cloud, HTML 5, content management and more. There will also be a special product focus on encoding/transcoding equipment.



