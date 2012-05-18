New Zealand's Maori Television upgrades to digital news production

Maori Television, New Zealand's National Indigenous Broadcaster and one of the largest program production houses in New Zealand, has upgraded its digital news production facilities to a new Grass Valley news production system, allowing journalists, producers and editors to be more creative and efficient.

The end-to-end file-based system will be installed and fully operational by the middle of this month and will be used for both news and program production requirements.

The new system includes the installation of the country's first Grass Valley STRATUS media workflow application framework, a series of K2 Summit production clients and multiple seats of EDIUS multiformat nonlinear editors — all connected to a K2 SAN. The station also uses two K2 Dyno replay systems, which will also be integrated into the advanced news production environment.

The modular design of the STRATUS architecture allows Grass Valley to add new software components regularly to preserve the user's investment and help them leverage and upgrade to the most advance content creation tools. The K2 Summit production clients and K2 SAN form the infrastructure for collaborative editing, as well as the ingest of audio and video clips, and playout of finished programs.